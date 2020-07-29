Housemates share weirdest lies they’ve told before ‘BBNaija lockdown’

The Lockdown edition housemates share the weirdest lies they told before being locked down.

The housemates shared the weirdest lies they’ve said except Lucy and Brighto who probably have or (haven’t) told so many lies that they can’t seem to remember any

The following housemates who have been caught in a web of lie shared the stories with their fans.

The cryptic birth story by Kaisha

Giving birth in a plane is probably something we’ve all read in books, but Kaisha, the only Hausa contestant from Sokoto said she has dreamt of being given birth to in an airplane while growing up, Kaisha thought it would be cool to have this lie in her autobiography.

Virgins or nah?

Some of these guys blow some lies to get attention particularly from their fans but what happens when a lie doesn’t get you the attention you want?

Well, that’s one question for Eric after lying to be a virgin to win him some points in getting a girl fall for him… but it did not work.

As for Tochi, lying about his status was just something he did for fun, or so we think.

Face massage tool

Dorathy was once caught with a vibrator and in order to lie her way out of it, she told her sister that it was a face massage tool.

The ‘show stopper herself!’ how did that conversation go?

What’s your status?

Sharing your HIV-positive status with your sexual partner can be a difficult decision to make, Erica thought lying about it would even be funnier.

This lie did not end there, she said she did that to make him scared and extra worried and she achieved just that.

What crime could the poor boy have committed to deserve that?

Love is always in the air

When his ex-girl once asked where he was, Kiddwaya lied that he was home when in fact, he was on his way to catch a flight to see her that day.

Some lies just don’t sound like lies especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

Boo wanted to surprise bae, that lie isn’t smooth.

Royal lies

Tolanibaj must have spent a lot of time watching Cinderella, the princess and the frog and frozen for her to have lied while still living in America that she was a queen who lived in a palace in Nigeria.

Love, sex and more lies

Saying “I love you” while having a sexual or intimate moment with someone seems like a sacred thing to do… or maybe not, seeing that Ka3na conveniently once told this lie.

Perhaps this is one of those things we do for love.

Premature ejaculation

For Laycon, lying that he prematurely ejaculated in his pants may have caused him his reputation but it sure achieved his purpose of not getting intimate with her.

For some weird reason, Trikytee once lied to anyone that cared to listen that he was born in the United States of America and on this same table of weird lies, Nengi lied to her classmates in primary school that her elder sister was her nanny and Ozo climbed through a lie by telling his friends in primary school that he had been to the “Great wall in China”.

Whatever stays in primary school stays in primary school.

From the above mountain shaking lies, it is obvious that the BBNaija season 5 housemates suck at lying.

