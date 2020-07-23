BBNaija : Top 5 Trending Housemates

Five days into the new season of the the tv reality show Big Brother Naija, with 20 housemates locked in for the next 10 weeks.

Certain housemates have made top trends on social media with fans increasingly sharing their thoughts. These housemates have become instant favorites for their looks and more.

1. Nengi

BBNaija Housemate, Nengi emerged the winner of the first Head of House challenge for the ‘Lockdown’ edition. The position of HoH is assumed weekly by a winner of the weekly task as instructed by “Biggie. Nengi trended on social media as a comparison to Dorathy. Lovers of specific female body parts mounted the virtual streets of Twitter to snug it out for the housemate with their favourite part. The tides changed to a perceived ‘ship’ with Ozo. Fans hopped on the ideas of everything the would-be couple could achieve as a team.

2. Laycon

The 26-year-old Housemate rise to fame was certainly on the most unpleasant note. During Sunday’s opening night, the housemate appeared on stage in a glowing jacket that interestingly heated Twitter up. Affections swiftly changed for Laycon the next morning, during his conversation with a few housemates about his family and academic struggles. Team Laycon is currently reeling in excitement following Laycon’s recent social media achievement; the much-coveted blue check on Instagram. The 2020 BBNaija Lockdown housemate who has a following of over 45,000 on the picture-sharing app, recently became verified, making him the first housemate to attain such recognition.

3. Ka3na

The housemate is currently topping trends for a shocking revelation about her sex life for self-gratification. She shared with fellow housemates about the time she had a little too much to drink during her birthday celebration and masturbated. In a different portion of her narration, the young lady got emotional as she explained that people have always assumed that her lifestyle is funded by sleeping around with men. Ka3na made it clear that the first house she owns was built for her by her 64-year-old British husband. She also said she shared the news on her social media page when it happened.

4. Dorathy Dorathy is a fan-favorite precisely for her looks. The housemates, is currently the talk of social media . The big-chested lady who has done little to hide her chest area ever since she got in, seems to be growing quite a fanbase . Dorathy’s fans have however made the best of the mild trolling with increased campaign for support. 5. Ozo Ozo’s claim to fame is not exactly difficult to discover. The housemate is a perfect combination of breathtaking good looks and a working brain to match. He revealed in one of his introductory sessions with housemates that he is a first-class graduate of Economics from a family of professionals.

