How American Woman Was Held Captive In Lagos For 16 Months

...He lured her Nigeria, deceitfully married her and held her hostage

The police in Lagos have rescued an American woman who was held in a hotel against her wish for 16 months by a Nigerian man she met on social media.

Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, Frank Mba said the American woman who is a retired civil servant arrived in Nigeria on 13th February 2019.

The lady who is from Washington DC was visiting 34-year-old Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku (whose picture appears above), a native of Ikeduru local government area of Imo State whom she met on Facebook.

Obiaku was accused of forcefully collecting and taking control of the American woman’s credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts, including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of fifteen (15) months.

The statement read in part;

“She was however rescued by Police operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Ogun State Annex following information received from a patriotic and civic minded Nigerian in the Meran area of Lagos State. “The rescue of the American woman is coming on the heels of a similar case of abducted Philippino lady who was lured to Nigeria by her supposed lover whom she equally met on Facebook. “Investigations reveal that the suspect, Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku is a graduate of Business Administration and Management and an internet fraudster who has defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public both locally and internationally. “Chukwuebuka deliberately lured the victim into the country under the pretext of love and deceitfully married her on 15th May, 2019. “ He subsequently held her captive in a hotel, extorted from her monies amounting to a total of 48,000-USD. “He also forcefully collected and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of fifteen (15) months. “Chukwuebuka also used the victim as a front to defraud her associates and other foreign personalities and companies.”

