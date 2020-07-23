How Boko Haram Terrorists Gruesomely Executed Five Humanitarian Workers

The terrorists had earlier demanded a ransom of $500,000 dollars for the abducted humanitarian workers.

The humanitarian workers include staff of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Action Against Hunger, Rich International, International Rescue Committee and a private security guard.

In a video released last month, the aid workers made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government and their organisation to intervene and secure their release.

However, a video released on Wednesday, July 23, showed the humanitarian workers being executed.

A message attached to the video read;

“We are sending this as a very strong message to you unbelievers and infidels. And to those of you that are being used by these infidels to repent.

“You are working for them but they do not have any concern about you.

“You worked for them to achieve their goals but they are very far from your plight. They do not show you any care. Look at you now. When we kidnap you they don’t care. They show no concern.

“We are calling on all you unbelievers to repent and turn to Allah.

“We will continue to abduct you people at every road that we see you if you don’t repent to work for them. It is a warning to all of you.”