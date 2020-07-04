How Dubai Police Arrested 20 Gangs, Including Nigerians Over Social Media and Dating App Scams

The Dubai Police recently announced that they have arrested 20 gangs, Nigerians and Africans inclusive, who blackmailed numerous victims through dating apps and social media platforms.

Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf said that 47 members of the 20 gangs from an African country, conducted online scams and blackmailed victims through dating applications.

The scammers usually create accounts with pictures of women to lure the victim to a woman.

“When the victim goes to the address of the girl, he will be surprised that she isn’t like the one in the picture. Later, the gang members steal the victim’s belongings like mobile phones, money and credit cards and take indecent pictures to the victim to threaten him not to report the incident to police,” Brig Al Jallaf said in a statement.

The gangs also rented apartments with fake documents and withdrew the victims’ money through their credit cards before releasing. The scammers also threaten to publish the pictures of victims on social media if they call the police.

According to Lt Colonel Abdullah Mohammad, Director of Criminal Search Department at CID, the police formed several teams to catch the gang members and arrested them in Dubai and other emirates.

“They were 10 women and 37 men. They used to rent the apartment with fake IDs to avoid the arrest,” Lt Col Mohammad said.

The 47 suspects were referred to Dubai Public Prosecution for legal action.

Warning on the dangers of dating apps and fake Ads on social media, Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs said:

“Community members should be careful from chatting with unknown people on social media platforms or to open suspicious links to protect their smart devices. Online scams developing with the advance technology and fraudsters using it to lure their victims.”

He added that Dubai Police have well-trained officers and use the latest technology like the data analysis using artificial intelligence.

“Dubai Police won’t stand still against any crime especially e-crimes and illegally obtaining money from others,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri added.

