How Herdsmen Killed Father of Kenny Music Star, Joel Amadi Hours After Abducting Him

Hours after crying out about his disappearance, Nigerian Singer and Kenny music star Joel has lost his father to the hands of death.

The heartbreaking news was shared by Joel on his official Twitter page, and so far condolence messages have poured in for the Nigerian musician. He disclosed that his dad was allegedly shot by herdsmen.

It is indeed a trying period for popular Nigerian singer Joel who has just lost his beloved father to the ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna.

Earlier today, the music star took to his page on Instagram to cry out over the sudden disappearance of his father and some other villagers following an attack on them.

Joel had called on Governor El-Rufai and other security agencies to look into the situation in the village.

Unfortunately, hours after his outcry, the singer has now lost his parent. In the post shared on his Twitter page, Joel noted that his mum and sisters are far too destabilized to talk to him.

He once again called on the governor on the state to do something about what is going on in Southern Kaduna.

He said: “It’s just been confirmed that my lovely dad is dead-shot by herdsmen and my mom and sisters can’t even talk to me on phone please tag @elrufai he needs to know that he is not doing enough to curb the state of terrorism in Kaduna state.”

He said he will do all he can to make sure his father’s death was not in vain.

On Friday, July 24, he revealed that his dad was shot dead by suspected herdsmen in Zikpak Village, Kafanchan, located in the southern part of Kaduna State.

When Sunday Scoop reached out to him, the distraught singer insisted that it was high time the government did something decisive to end the needless deaths in the state.

He said, “My father went to check on the pigs he was rearing on his farm on Friday evening. That was where he was killed. He was shot thrice in the head.

“When I posted some tweets yesterday (Friday), it caught the attention of the state’s First Lady, Hadiza El-Rufai, and she directed me to a certain colonel who is in charge of a taskforce in the state. The colonel then made some enquiries to know whether security operatives were on the ground in the area, and that was the only effort he made. Meanwhile, I have been reliably informed that the area is still not safe. There are no soldiers on the ground. There are only few policemen stationed there for the mass burial of the victims including my dad. Nine lives were lost in the incident.

“I want Governor Nasir El-Rufai to know that this would not stop. I am not coming violently against the Kaduna State government. However, I would use my platform to make sure that the governor and his cabinet ensure the security of lives in the state. I would also work towards getting international organisations to know about the issue. It is so sad that I lost my father but it’s not just about him. I will make sure he didn’t die in vain. As I speak with you, people have deserted the village. Where are they supposed to go? One’s village is supposed to be one’s last resort but now, the villagers would have to run to the city. If the governor is aware of these killings and he’s not taking concrete action, then it’s time for we (the people) to do something. I have never spoken against bad governance but this time, I can assure the governor that he would hear my voice.”

Amadi also claimed that the governor ordered the troops guarding the village to leave the place just a day before the killings. He said, “I have also been told by reliable sources that Governor El-Rufai told the troops guarding the place to leave there two days ago (Thursday), while the attack happened on Friday. I don’t know if the governor was aware that there would be an attack but I’m wondering what informed his decision to ask the soldiers to leave the place barely 24 hours before the gruesome killings.”

On what he would miss most about his father, the singer said, “I would miss everything about him. I cannot single out anything. He was a very disciplined man and he is the reason I am who I am today. He was my mentor who gave me good upbringing. I would miss him as a friend, father and leader. He was loved by the entire community. You can imagine losing a man like that.”

It’s just been confirmed that my lovely Dad is dead-shot by herdsmen and my mom and sisters can’t even talk to me on phone please tag @elrufai he needs to know that he is not doing enough to curb the state of terrorism in Kaduna state. Cc @hadizel @GovKaduna @instablog9ja — JOEL AMADI (@Joeelkennis) July 25, 2020

