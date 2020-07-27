How I initiated minors into secret cult, by suspect

Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

POLICE in Anambra State have paraded 103 suspected cultists, one of whom, Somtochukwu Onyebuchi, 20, saying he initiated no fewer than five minors into a secret cult.

Police quoted Onyebuchi, a barber who hails from Ogidi in Idemili Local Government Area of the state, as saying that he regretted his action, blaming it on the devil.

He also reportedly warned other cult members to have a rethink before they were caught, adding that since he joined the cult group five years ago he benefitted nothing from it.

He told police that he had a way of getting underage persons to trust him.

He said, “I’ve been a member of the JVC since 2015, and I have initiated about five underage children. I have a way of convincing them to join willingly,” he told police at the weekend at the command headquarters, Awka, the state capital.

“I regret engaging in the act because I can’t even boast of what I’ve benefitted since I joined. I advise other members to come out so they won’t be caught.”

Police spokesman Haruna Mohammed said Onyebuchi had been on the police wanted list for some time.

He said, “The suspect was arrested around 5am by peratives attached to the Command Special Anti-cult unit following a tip-off.

“He has initiated so many children, and led us to their hideout where we arrested two underage persons.”

He said they would be charged after investigations.

