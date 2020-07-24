How I met my wife – MC Tagwaye

In July 2020, famous comedian, MC Tagwaye got married to daughter of a special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on social investments, Maryam Uwais. But how did they meet?

Nigerian comedian, Obinna Simon, popularly known as MC Tagwaye, said he met his wife at a bank while she was studying at Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina.

MC Tagwaye said this in an exclusive interview with Daily Trust Saturday.

“We met in the United Bank for Africa,” he said. “I asked her for a pen in order to fill some documents, and when I was done, deliberately did not return it to her. I then approached her with the words “you have forgotten your pen,” and that was how we got talking and subsequently exchanged phone numbers.

The famous comedian said his wife had no idea who he was until later on in their relationship.

MC Tagwaye became popular for imitating President Buhari, both in mannerism and speech. To add to this, he is said to have a close resemblance to the president. One of his most recent outings was when he released a ‘national broadcast’ in March where he addressed Nigerians over the coronavirus outbreak.

The skit came days after the Nigerian Senate urged Buhari to address the nation over the pandemic.

Tagwaye in Hausa means twins and Simon is a twin. “My twin brother is still alive so I chose to go by the name Tagwaye,” he said in an earlier interview with Daily Trust Saturday.

MC Tagwaye, who is from Anambra State, was a classroom teacher who taught Biology, Applied Sciences, Agriculture, and anything related to the sciences for over seven years while he played the role of MC and comedian as a side job. Currently, aside being a farm owner, he runs several other businesses.

