How Kannywood fan attempted suicide over Maryam Yahaya

An ardent fan of Maryam Yahaya, a Kannywood movie sensational, has reportedly poisoned himself when he could not meet the actress after trekking from Yobe State to Kano.

The young man, whose name could not be ascertained at the time of filing this story, reportedly took ‘Sniper’ – a poisonous substance – with a view to killing himself out of frustration.

He was said to have been taken to a hospital by the Kano State Hisbah, where he was resuscitated.

Confirming the incident, Malam Alhassan Kwalle, the Chairman, Kano state chapter of Hausa Guild of Artists, said the incident took place last week.

He said the fan came without notifying the actress of his mission which he said accounted for his ordeal given the present security situation.

Kwalle said: “According to the information I got, Maryam Yahaya does not know the boy, and he only knows her on screen.

“There was no any communication between them concerning his visit.

“He only knows that Kano is a station for film makers and he just came.

He said; “when the boy came, he didn’t know who to meet to take him to Maryam Yahaya and base on what is on ground we have issue of insecurity and a sensible person cannot just yield to demand that someone from somewhere just come to see you or so so person.

“As such no one was willing to take him to where he can see the actress as a result he decided to take sniper to kill himself.

“But with the help of God, he was rushed to the hospital.

“We called Hisbah and they took him to the hospital.

“Later, I spoke to Ali Nuhu being Maryam Yahaya’s guarantor in the industry.

“I told him what happened and he sent some people to the hospital to see how he was faring.

“I learnt that the boy has recovered and I believe the Hisbah board will send him back home.

Daily Trust learnt that Maryam Yahaya had resolved to follow the young man to Yobe to see him, the idea Malam Kwalle rebuffs saying “personally, I do not subscribe to that idea because if she does, it will generate many connotations that may later turn against her.

“I would suggest that since he came on mistake and this happened, she should wait until when he realizes his mistake and decide to follow due process if he wants to see her.”

Fans react

Aliyu Dahiru Aliyu, Co-founder, Islamic Thinkers in Northern Nigeria, described Maryam’s attitude as insensitive to the feelings of her fans.

Reacting to the development on facebook platform, ‘Kannywood a yau’ said “Wallahi Maryam Yahaya is insensitive.

“How could you ignore someone who traveled all the way from Yobe to see you?

“This is sheer insensitivity to the feelings of your fan.

“I heard the person has even gone to an extent of poisoning himself due to how you reacted.

“If you think you are the present Kannywood star, go and ask the whereabouts of actresses that were more popular and loved than you.

“Ask of Fati Mohammed, Safiya Musa, Mansura Isah and Hadiza Kabara now.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with all these Hausa actors/actresses.

“That’s how I saw one of them behaving recently in a restaurant in Abuja.

“Not even Kannywood actress, I can ignore Messi or Ronaldo if I meet any of them.

“You people should understand that you are not supposed to ignore or look down on people just because they show you love.

Who is Maryam Yahaya?

Maryam Yahaya is one of the young actresses in Kannywood with a promising future in the industry.

The 23-year-old screen godess came to the limelight in the Kannywood circles after her lead role in Mansoor, a sensational movie directed by Ali Nuhu.

Her dexterity in adapting a role originally meant for Bilkisu Shema endeared her to many Kannywood fans thereby making her a household name among the Hausa movie lovers across the globe.

Born in Goron Dutse, Kano over two decades ago, Maryam Yahaya went to Yelwa primary school for her elementary education and later moved to Bokabo barracks where she obtained her high school certificate before venturing into Kannywood to realize her long held dreams in acting career.

She was first featured in a film ‘Gidan Abinci’ in which she was assigned minor roles to hone her acting skills before she made her biggest hit with astounding performance in Mansoor two years ago.

