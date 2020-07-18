How kidnappers buried three victims alive in Rivers forest

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THREE corpses of kidnap victims have again been exhumed in Rivers state, this time, from a forest in Bera, Gokana Local Government Area (LGA) where suspected killers led the police.

The kidnap victims, Baridomale Sunday Tor, Baridon Gbarabera and Barisiton Nawee were said to have been buried alive with mouths and hands tied to their back by their abductors 14 March, 2020.

The suspected killers claimed they subjected the victims to the gruesome murder for reporting oil theft and perpetrators in the community.

The development comes barely two days after similar decomposing body of Dinebari Ereba Gospel, a potable water producing engineer, was recovered found in a forest in Alesa, Eleme LGA where separate kidnappers tied him to die in a three even after collecting One Million Naira ransom from relatives.

The two suspected killers of the latest victims, Prophet and Barididum Dabama a.k.a ‘kill and bury’, admitted the heinous crime at the scene of exhumation of the decomposing bodies.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said the anti cultism unit of the State Command through intelligence gathering arrested the suspects who led the unit to the forest.

Omoni said the command under Commissioner of Police (CP) Joseph Mukan is determined than ever to end all crimes in Rivers.

