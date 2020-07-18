How Oil Thieves Buried Three People Alive For Reporting Them

Some good citizens in Rivers State have lost their lives for reporting culprits of illegal oil bunkering.

Three corpses of kidnap victims were exhumed from a forest in Bera, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, where suspected oil thieves and killers led the police.

The kidnap victims who were identified as Baridomale Sunday Tor, Baridon Gbarabera and Barisiton Nawee, were reportedly buried alive with their mouths sealed and their hands tied to their back by their abductors on March 14.

The victims had earlier reported oil theft and the perpetrators of such act to relevant authorities. This act infuriated the culprits who then kidnapped the victims and subjected them to gruesome murder for reporting the crime.

According to reports, this development comes barely two days after the decomposing body of Dinebari Ereba Gospel, a potable water producing engineer, was recovered in a forest in Alesa, Eleme LGA where kidnappers tied him to a tree to die, even after collecting N1,000,000 ransom from relatives.

The two suspected killers whose names were given as, Prophet and Barididum Dabama a.k.a ‘Kill and Bury’, admitted to committing the crime at the scene of exhumation of the decomposing bodies.

Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said the anti-cultism unit of the State Command, through intelligence gathering, arrested the suspects who led the unit to the forest.

Omoni added that the Command under Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, is determined more than ever to end all crimes, especially the activities of oil thieves, in Rivers.

