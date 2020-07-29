How Pastor And His Gang Kidnapped Dispatch Rider

The Nigeria Police on Wednesday disclosed that they have arrested the General Overseer of New Life Church of God, Shagamu, over the kidnap of one Mr Job Jonathan, a Dispatch Rider with a logistics company.

Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, (FPRO), revealed how the dispatch rider was kidnapped at a media briefing on in Abuja.

According to Mba, the logistics company, which majored in the distribution of Forever Living Products, detailed the dispatch rider to deliver the product following an order placed online. “Jonathan, first of all, rode his motorcycle to Ikorodu but was directed to proceed to Sagamu without knowledge of the fact that he was going to be kidnapped. “On arrival at the location which turned out to be a church, the product was not only collected, the despatch rider was immediately held on hostage,” Mba said.

The pastor who is also the leader of the gang had built a beautiful underground cabin within his church premises where the dispatch rider was held throughout his 10 days of captivity.

Mba revealed that when the dispatch rider began to struggle to escape, the pastor forcefully administered anaesthesia on Jonathan, making him unconscious.

However, he was rescued after his company made complaints to the police.

Mba said the pastor and three members of the gang were arrested.

The PPRO added that four other suspects (led by a 27-year-old South African returnee) specialised in kidnap operation around the South-Eastern part of Nigeria were also been arrested.

The group which started kidnapping in 2018, carried out over 10 kidnap operations successfully and murdered four citizens.

“When the police began a manhunt of the gang leader after an operation in 2019, he temporarily relocated to Togo but returned back to Nigeria early 2020 and continued the same criminal operation.

“This offered the police the opportunity to get the gang leader and his three other members arrested,” he added.

