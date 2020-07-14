How The Ajimobi Government Mismanaged Resources And Lackadaisically Handled Water Projects – Oyo Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Debo Ogundoyin has said the Abiola Ajimobi-led administration mismanaged the very limited resources of Oyo State, especially the water projects.

According to Hon. Ogundoyin, the APC government in the state awarded about 20 waterworks contracts for over N10 billion yet there is no water.

Lamenting the poor state of water supply in Oyo, the speaker described the way the last administration handled the water situation as irresponsible.

This development has led the Oyo State House of Assembly to declare a state of emergency on water projects in the State and also directing contractors and officials of the water corporation to appear before it.

The State lawmakers also received a comprehensive report from the Ad-hoc committee on water resources that embarked on oversight visits to water projects across the State.

According to the report presented by the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdullah Abdulrasak representing Ibadan South East 1, the Oyo State Government led by the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi embarked on about 20 water projects at accumulative cost of over N10 billion, however, none is completed till date.

The Abdullah-led committee noted that the Ayete Water Scheme in Ibarapa North local government that was awarded in April 2019 at N399.5million is presently at a 6% level despite the fact that the contractor has received N119.8million disbursement. The contractor has, however, vacated the site.

The committee added that the expansion of Ogbomoso/Ikoyi-ile water supply scheme awarded on 9th March 2019 at N578.2million, with N228.6million paid to the contractor; Laying of New Rising Mains to Igbo-Ora (Lot 1) awarded at N158million, N47.4million received by FETUNS Constructional Company Limited and others in Eruwa, Oyo, Saki, Sanusi mini water supply scheme, Owode estate mini water supply, Ogboro, Iseyinn Waterworks, Alabata and Pade while Roosco Resources Nigeria Limited received N271.8million.

According to Hon. Ogundoyin, despite the fact that the Ajimobi-led government mismanaged the State’s limited resources especially in the water supply sector no one has been held responsible.

He said:

“Why will a government embark on about 20 projects and you cannot complete just one of them.

“Why not work on five instead and complete it. Now, most equipment bought with billions of Naira are rotting away somewhere in the bush or buildings under construction.

“I visited Eruwa waterworks where N97.6million was awarded during my town hall meeting last year, but I only see generating set and decaying facilities.

“Our people do not enjoy water supply. We are declaring a State of emergency in the water sector because this situation is pathetic. We want the water corporation agency to be more responsible and ensuring a lot is done to complete some of these projects during the tenure.

The Honourable representing Oyo East, Hon. Ashimiru Alarape commended the report, describing it as very revealing.

