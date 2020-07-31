How to prepare dried beef floss (Dambu nama)

Dried beef floss popularly known as Dambu nama is a delicious, spicy-savoury Northern Nigerian snack gotten from beef.

The dried, shredded meat floss can be eaten as a snack or sprinkled over rice or stuffed inside bread.

Since it’s Sallah and there’s enough meat, let’s get into the Kitchen and make some scrumptious Dambu nama.

However, preparation is very time-consuming.

Cooking time: 30-40 minutes

Below are the required Ingredients

Ram meat

Seasoning cubes and salt

Chilli powder

Onion

Garlic

Yaji (suya spice)

Vegetable oil

Ginger powder

How to prepare

Boil the ram meat with the spices (salt, seasoning cubes, ginger powder) and onions till it is very tender i.e. it falls apart.

Shred the meat by continuous turning, pounding or using a mallet or rolling pin on a chopping board.

After shredding, add some more spices (yaji, seasoning cubes, garlic and ginger)

Place a large pan on the cooker, heat up the vegetable oil and shallow fry the shredded meat.

You can do the frying in batches and takes 5 to 10 minutes. Getting the right texture for the ‘dambu’ is crucial.

If the oil is not hot enough, the shreds will absorb most of it giving a greasy result.

If the oil is too hot, the beef becomes dry and crunchy, instead of soft and chewy. Best to try a few small batches and work out your preferred texture and flavour.

