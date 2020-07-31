How Wife Chopped off Husband’s Dead Body and Refrigerated it for Days

The dismembered body of a popular rap singer was found in his flat in Russia after his wife reportedly chopped up his body and cleaned his organs in a washing machine and sprinkled them with salt.

The limbs were reportedly sawn ‘perfectly’ and the body parts sprinkled with salt.

Known as Andy Cartwright, 30, his wife claimed he had died of a drug overdose in St Petersburg.

Marina Kukhal, 36, told detectives that she did not want his fans to know he had died such an ‘inglorious’ death – and dismembered him over four days storing body parts in black plastic bags and her fridge.

Kukhal used a knife, hammer, hacksaw, plastic bowl and chopping board, police say.

The couple’s two year old child was in the same flat as she severed the singer’s body parts, it was reported.

Russian police say they have opened a murder probe into the death of the star, whose real name was Alexander Yushko, originally from Ukraine.

The limbs were sawn ‘perfectly’ and the body parts sprinkled with salt.

In addition, the investigators found traces of male hands on one of the forearms, as if the victim had been grabbed, said a report citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

The widow had also thoroughly cleaned their apartment on main street Nevsky Prospect in St Petersburg, it was reported.

She also disputed that the rapper’s mother-in-law had been involved.

The unnamed mother-in-law has been ordered not to leave St Petersburg, say reports. Newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda said no drugs were found on the rapper’s body, citing sources.

The widow was detained. She is expected to undergo a polygraph test as part of the murder probe. She claimed she found a syringe next to his body.

He had become addicted to hard drugs during the pandemic, she told his fans on social media.

Like this: Like Loading...