How Zamfara residents aid bandits – Emir of Gusau

The Emir of Gusau in Zamfara State, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, on Thursday, said some people in the state are renting and selling houses to bandits and kidnappers in the state.

The emir spoke when the Inspector General of Police (GP), Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, Director General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and heads of the intelligence units paid him a courtesy visit.

The emir said the traditional authority had met stakeholders and extensively discussed security issues in the state where it was established that some armed bandits and kidnappers had agents and informants within the communities.

Alhaji Bello said, “Some people are renting or selling houses to these criminals.

“They sleep with us and early in the morning sneak out to go and carry out their dastardly acts.

“If the intelligence community fishes out those selling houses to criminals, they would be arrested.

“Apart from selling houses to criminals, some other people are also giving information to these bandits on the movements of security operatives, and sometimes even giving them weapons.

“This calibre of disgruntled elements should also be identified and arrested.”

‘Two cows for each AK47’

Meanwhile, Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle has said his administration will give out two cows for each of AK47 surrendered by a repentant bandit in the state.

He spoke on Thursday when he hosted the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, Director General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and heads of intelligence units.

He said, “For every rifle submitted by a repentant bandit, there would be compensation with two cows.

“This is because we have decided not to give them money.

“After all, they would be using the money to purchase new weapons. We said we will compensate them with cows.

“They are Fulani and they need the cows to advance their economic interest.

“We also told the repentant bandits that all dabas (camps) in the forests should be disbanded.

“We won’t accept a situation whereby the armed men will disarm and then go back to the forests and be staying in these camps.

“We asked them to come to towns and be reintegrated into society or be given economic empowerment where they would start a new life.

“Most of them are residing in forests under the shades of trees and inside caves.

“That was why we came up with the RUGA policy to help them.”

Gov. Matawalle further described Zamfara State as the epicentre of armed banditry in the country, adding that if the security operatives concentrated to eliminate the menace in the state, the whole North West, and by extension, the country, would be secured.

He explained that, “Why I said so is because all the bandits’ super camps and their leaders are in Zamfara State.

“There should be synergy between the security agencies because when these criminals are attacked in the neighbouring Katsina State, they escape to Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

“All their escape routes should be blocked so that they are denied freedom of action.

“We have entered into a sincere dialogue with those that want to lay down their arms and embrace peace as we were advised by stakeholders.”

Like this: Like Loading...