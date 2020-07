Business leaders and ICT experts from across Africa will convene on July 27 for the HUAWEI CLOUD Summit Africa 2020, an online event to unpack the opportunities of cloud computing for African business and how cloud will transform industries during the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). The event will feature a dozen industry leaders addressing the […]

The post HUAWEI CLOUD Summit to map 4IR opportunities for Africa appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...