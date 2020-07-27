Daily News

Huawei launches Africa Cloud and AI Innovation Centre

Huawei today announced the launch of a South Africa-based Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Centre to drive innovation, knowledge transfer and economic growth through app development in the AI industry. The announcement was made by Ray Rui, President of HUAWEI CLOUD Africa Region, during the HUAWEI CLOUD Summit Africa 2020, an online event to […]

