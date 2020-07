The office of Diaspora affairs towards reparation and empowerment of Human Trafficked victims of Oyo state today Friday received a donation of 1 million naira from Omituntun Initiative in Diaspora. The funds being raised are to assist repartare citizens of Oyo state who have being trafficked and to empower them.

