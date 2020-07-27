Hunger Rocks Southern Kaduna As Attacks And Killings Continue

Communities in Southern Kaduna have been under immense attacks, leaving residents to scout for safety.

Shortage of food, drugs, and other relief materials have continued to linger in the Southern Kaduna communities following serial attacks by gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia.

In the past week, four Local Government Areas including Zango-Kataf, Kaura, Kauru and Jemaa have been under persistent attacks prompting the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew on the affected communities.

With the curfew and food shortage, hunger has crept into the affected communities mostly made up of subsistence farmers who can no longer go to their farmlands or markets.

According to reports, the aged women and children of the affected communities have been evacuated to Internally Displaced Persons’ camps across the state.

The residents narrated their ordeal to newsmen who visited their communities.

Jatau Mutum, a farmer, noted that the IDPs camp at Zonkwa had witnessed a high influx of displaced persons following attacks on the communities.

According to him, “Before now, the ECWA church camp was sustaining no fewer than 1500 IDPs but we have over 3000 displaced persons following the recent attacks on the communities.”

The Spokesperson of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, Luis Binniyat, told reporters that they are currently starving because farming and business activities have been halted by the attacks.

“You know, we have four LGAs that are under 24-hour curfew and those who have money in the bank cannot move out. Both the federal and state governments are not ready to look into the plights of the displaced persons in Southern Kaduna,” Binniyat said.

