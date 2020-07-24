Husband’s Reckless and Flamboyant Lifestyle Crashes 14-Year-Old Marriage

A Customary Court sitting in the Mapo area of Ibadan, on Thursday dissolved a 14-year-old marriage between one Bukola Akinyode and Azeez on the basis of reckless and flamboyant lifestyle.

The Court’s President, Chief Ademola Odunade, held that the 14-year-old marriage was dissolved so that peace and tranquillity can be restored.

The Street Journal gathered that the custody of the first two children was awarded to the respondent and the other two to the complainant.

Odunade ordered Azeez to pay N10, 000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance and also be responsible for their education and other welfare.

Bukola, a trader who resides in Omi-Apata area in Ibadan had earlier said that she lacked the interest to continue in the relationship with her husband anymore because of Azeez’s treatment.

She added that her husband was very violent and inflicts her with injuries using a machete whenever they had a disagreement.

She said:

“Sometimes, Azeez locks me out and I am forced to take refuge in a nearby mosque for safety.

“Azeez lives a very flamboyant life in the neighbourhood. He drinks with reckless abandonment without catering to his children.

“His lifestyles often deceive people into believing that all is well with us without knowing that his wife and children are starving.

“Besides, whenever my parents give me money to start a business, Azeez takes it from me.”

The respondent, a truck driver, consented to the separation, however, denied all the allegations levelled against him. He added that his wife was very troublesome.

“It is true that I sometimes borrow money from her and on each occasion I refunded her, but she keeps asking me as if I am a debtor.

“The reason why I locked her out was that she is a disobedient wife.

“After armed robbers attacked us one night, I decided that nobody should stay out late, but Bukola continued to attend to her customers who are mostly male.

“I have been responsible to the children,” Azeez said.

The couple went their separate ways after the 14-year-old marriage was dissolved.

