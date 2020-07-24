Hushpuppi and Arotile: Different faces of Nigerian youth

By Muftau Gbadegesin

SIR: For Hushpuppi — the Nigerian Instagram fugitive — an abrupt end came to his flamboyant lifestyle on June 10. He was a famed fraudster who flaunts his ill-gotten wealth on the internet to the admiration of his dingbats.

Apparently, the name Hushpuppi is “dead” both on the infosphere where he became an instant celebrity — and on the blogsphere where he remained a villain and a reprobate. If convicted, he will be in jail for 20 years at least — and if indicted, it is unlikely he will make it to the top again.

As a matter of fact, well-meaning Nigerians were happy the bad boy whose nefarious activities have dented Nigeria image was nabbed by FBI. That name ‘Hushpuppi’ may have forever disappeared in the quicksand of time never to wax or startle Nigerians again. Even so, for those who follow his footpath.

But for Flying Officer TolulopeArotile, the country’s first female combat helicopter pilot, her death bewildered as it shocked and brought excruciating pain and grief to the hearts of Nigerians.

Her death was one in too many. With her myth-shattering exploits, short but meaningful impacts, and diligent services to the fatherland, she was a cynosure of all eyes, a true Nigerian whose contribution will never be forgotten.

Nigeria has been called many names. Former British Prime Minister, David Cameron once said the country is “fantastically corrupt”. For others, Nigeria is a criminal syndicate where politicians, hucksters and preachers profit and defraud members of the society. Some even dubbed the country the land of crimes and criminality where crimes thrive and criminals always survive. Think of Evans and Wadume. The country is known to make it hard and difficult to produce more of Arotiles while making it easier for the likes of Hushpupies to live and thrive and survive.

“I am surrounded by Hushpupies” a friend recently cried out. I was speechless to say the least. For once, I knew he was saying the obvious — and two, he was echoing the mindset of most Nigerians who are saddened by the sudden rise of materialistic driven and wicked young people.

He was angry at the way the country has made it cool for thieves, ritualists and fraudsters to sail smoothly and ride on the back of the country’s inept system. He was furious at the chaotic and corrupt nature of the country — and blatantly expressed his frustration, irritation and anger and disappointment at the country of his birth. He was helpless at best.

“You are not helpless” I told him. Instead of sitting on the fence — and lamenting at his fate, I gave my honest advice which has assisted the guy in making informed decision about his future. You too can do that to people you know. No one ever smiles at the end whose path follows that of hushpupy, I concluded.

For it may be hard for honest and diligent people to be recognized and rewarded in Nigeria as it is easier for money bags to always have their ways; but between light and darkness, the difference is always obvious. Whether Nigeria encourages more lights like the shining star Tolulope or dark side exemplified by Ramon Abass is a problem for Nigeria. For where we stand between light and darkness shall always remain the parameters upon which our deeds shall be measured dead or alive.

Muftau Gbadegesin

muftaugbadegesin@gmail.com

