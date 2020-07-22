Hushpuppi: Mompha Storms Instagram Again Weeks After Quitting

Weeks after quitting instagram over fears of arrest, Ismaila Mustapha, Popular Nigerian Bureau de Change operator aka Mompha has made a comeback on the social media app.

Mompha who is known for portraying a flamboyant lifestyle on his social media pages had few weeks back caused a storm when he deleted most of the posts on his instagram page.

Mompha in most of the photos that were yanked off his pages was often seen posing with his luxury automobiles, rocking designer outfits and generally showing off a level of wealth that leaves some social media users wanting.

The development came a few days after Hushpuppi was arrested by Dubai Police for fraud .

Hushpuppi , whose real name is Raymond Igbalode, was also popular on social media for always flaunting his wealth with pictures of him wearing designer clothes and flying private jets and helicopters.

It was believed that his excessive show of wealth resulted in his arrest by Dubai Police.

Following the Hushpuppi drama, Mompha, who appeared not to be in good terms with Igbalode — due to an altercation between them on social media deleted almost all pictures showcasing his fleet of expensive cars and his luxury home furniture.

Recall that Mompha was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2019 over alleged N32.9 billion money laundering. The case is still in court

But on Tuesday Mompha resumed his accounts and posted two photos of his showcasing his fleet of expensive cars .

In one of the post, he announced his comeback to social media, saying “Greetings my people”

In the other post, he wrote: ” What can make you happy right now?

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the suspected Nigerian fraudsters, Ramon Igbalode Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi and Olalekan Jacon Ponle a.k.a Mr Woodberry have been extradited to the United States.

This was confirmed in a post shared on the official page of the Dubai Police.

The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray thanked the Dubai Police for their cooperation in extraditing the Nigerian suspects who were accused of committing multiple money-laundering and cyber crimes.

Mr Wray has praised the exceptional efforts exerted by the United Arab Emirate, represented by the Dubai Police General HQ, in combating transnational organised cybercrime including the recent arrest of Raymod Igbalode Abbas, known as “Hushpuppi” and Olalekan Jacon Ponle aka “Woodberry” who were taken down in operation “Fox Hunt 2”.

Mr Wray also extended his appreciations to Dubai Police for their co-operation in extraditing the wanted criminals, who committed money-laundering and multiple-cybercrimes, to the United States.

