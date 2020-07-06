I Am Running For The Position Of The President Of United States Of America Kanye West Tweets

American rapper Kanye West says he will be running for the position of the president of the United States of America.

The father of four took to Twitter on the 5th of July 2020 at exactly 1:38 AM, where he revealed that he was going to be running for the position of the president of united states of America.

He tweeted “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION,”

This is not the first time the rapper would be making such declarations.

Recall in 2019, he said he was going to run for the position of the president of the united states, but in 2024.

He made that known while speaking at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in the United States.

“When I run for president in 2024 —” West said, to laughter from the audience. “What y’all laughing at?” I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk,” he said.

Since West announced his ambition on Twitter, he has gotten over 300k retweets and a massive 600k likes on that tweet.

Interestingly, his decision to run seems almost impossible as he has missed every single state filing deadline for the two major parties and nearly all state primaries.

“What they’re saying is Kanye’s crazy — one and three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing because they’re so scared.”

