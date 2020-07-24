I deserve second term, says Obaseki

Our Reporter

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has said his administration has recorded developmental strides, adding that he deserves second term.

He spoke at the Government House, Benin while inaugurating Communication and Orientation Commissioner Stewart Efe.

Obaseki urged him to be dedicated to his duties.

He said: “These are political times and I know you are strong politically in Edo South Senatorial District. I expect you to use your political talent and current portfolio to communicate government’s policies and achievements to the people.

“Let Edo people know of our developmental strides in the past three and a half years, and also why we need a second term.”

Obaseki expressed confidence in the ability of the commissioner to face the difficult and challenging times, ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

He said: “I am impressed with the seriousness you (Efe) have taken your new responsibility. The coming months will be demanding and challenging for your office, but I have no doubt that you will be up to the task.”

