I have forgiven my ex-husband Churchill Olakunle — Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh says she has forgiven her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle.

The actress made this known during an Instagram live chat with veteran journalist Dele Momodu on Sunday.

Momodu asked the mother of one if she has forgiven her ex-husband, Olakunle.

“Oh yes, especially him. I forgive him and wish him the best, for my son’s sake. I do. Why not?” she replied.

The actress said she has come to realize that forgiveness is not about the next person but about oneself.

“I know that forgiveness is not about the next person but the explanation I got recently really wowed me.

“It says I have forgiven you not because you have to be forgiven, I have forgiven you because I do not want to put myself in a place of stagnation when it comes to growth.

“A man I love and respect always, talked to me about forgiveness and I have come to realize that forgiveness is not about the next person

“I do not want to put myself in a place of stagnation when it comes to love, I do not want to put myself in a place of warship, progressing, my career.

“Forgiveness is a whole lot and I only just realized that the bible says that if we do not forgive, God cannot forgive us.

“All these things are in the bible but it never really made an impact on me until someone really explained it.”

Tonto and Olakunle have been at loggerheads since their messy divorce in 2017, calling eachother out on social media.

Well, Tonto has cleared the air, she has forgiven Churchill!

