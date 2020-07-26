I initiated five kids into secret cult, says 20-year- old suspect

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A 20-year- old suspected cultist, Somtochukwu Onyebuchi, at the weekend confessed to initiating no fewer than five under aged children into secret cult group in Anambra state.

The suspect, a barber from Ire village, Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, was among the 103 suspects paraded by the police Command.

He blamed his actions on the devil, warning others still in the business to quit to avert being caught.

He said: “I’ve been a member of the JVC since 2015 and I have initiated about five under aged children. I have a way of convincing them to join willingly.

“I regret engaging in the act because I can’t even boast of what I’ve benefitted since I joined. I advise other members to come out so they won’t be caught.”

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the suspect who specialised in initiating teenagers into secret cults had been on the Police wanted list.

He said: “The suspect was arrested around 5am by operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-cult unit following a tip off.

“He has initiated so many of the children and led us to their hideout where we arrested two under aged but were granted bail.”

He said they would be charged alongside with the principal suspect after investigations.

