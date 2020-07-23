I Rape my 9-Year-old Child Because my Wife Denies me Sex, Man Confesses

Rivers state police command have arrested 31-year-old Musa Abubakar, who confessed to raping his nine-year-old stepdaughter anytime his wife refuses to have sex with him.

Musa who hails from Jigawa state but resides in Rupokwu in Obio Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers state, told newsmen when he was paraded on Wednesday, July 22, that he decided to rape his stepdaughter as his wife always complained of weakness and refused to have sex with him.

Narrating her ordeal in the hands of her stepfather, the victim said Abubakar started defiling her at the age of four by sticking a finger in her private part, adding that she was too afraid to tell her mother because the first time she did, the mother beat her up.

“I told my mother the truth and I was examined by neighbors before the matter was reported to the Police,” the victim stated

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, said Abubakar will be charged to court as soon as investigations are over.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a 35-year-old man had been arrested by the police in Niger State for allegedly killing his wife over sex starvation. The father of five is said to have killed his wife with a pestle.

The suspect identified as, Mohammed Manu was nabbed by the police in Barusa village in New Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of the state last Wednesday after reportedly hitting his wife Hassana Bulous with a pestle on the head.

Hassana was said to have died instantly. According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, the suspect said he was angered by his frequent denial of sex by the deceased.

The police said Manu narrated that every time he wanted to have sex with the deceased, she would deny him, adding that after being frustrated, he used a pestle he picked from the kitchen to hit Hassana on the head resulting in her death.

Mohammed Manu when paraded before journalists, did not deny the allegation, but said he was pushed to the wall by his late wife who constantly denied him of sex.

He wondered why a housewife would be claiming one thing or the order when the husband demanded sex from her.

