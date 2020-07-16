I remain Rivers APC chair, says Aguma

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Igo Aguma, has explained that the Court of Appeal never gave any ruling or orders staying the declaratory reliefs granted him by the Lower Court as acting chairman.

Aguma, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Livingstone Wechie, asked members of the public to ignore the claims by anti-Aguma forces the Appeal Court, which sat on the matter on Thursday, ordered for stay of execution.

He said: The Court of Appeal declined jurisdiction and disqualified itself entirely from the Appeal in Isaac Ogbobula v. Igo Aguma and others. It took judicial notice of an Appeal filed by the first respondent Applicant Igo Aguma against the rulings of the Appeal Court on July 8, 2020 which was brought via a motion by Emeka Etiaba SAN.

“It held that it can not seat on Appeal on a matter that is before the Supreme Court of Nigeria. It therefore declined jurisdiction on the matter and adjourned till further notice pending the determination of the Appeal before the Supreme Court.

“The Appeal Court never gave any rulings or orders staying the Declaratory Reliefs granted by Justice George Omereji which declared Igo Aguma the Acting Chairman of APC Rivers state. It could not have done so because the Court has no such powers to stay declaratory reliefs.

“The Court of Appeal could not have disqualified itself on a matter on Appeal before the Supreme Court and still go ahead to make orders on same issues. What the Court did was simply to grant a stay on the executor part of the High Court judgement and Not the Declaratory reliefs granted by the High Court. This position has been well explained to the press by Emeka Etiaba SAN at the Court of Appeal and the information is public.

“Party faithful are kindly advised to remain resolute and disregard the lies and wish-party thrown around by anyone else who now mischievously impersonates the Acting Chairman of our state chapter in any guise whatsoever. We are used to their propaganda victory that exists only in their dreams.

“Igo Aguma is still the Acting Chairman of the APC in Rivers state. We are already at the Supreme Court to seal our victory with God on our side. Justice will be exhaustively done”.

