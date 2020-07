Nigerian songbird Seyi Shay during an appearance on fellow singer Simi’s YouTube show “Stoopid Sessions” has revealed that she got engaged in 2019. The “All I Ever Wanted” singer disclosed that she actually had an engagement ring but the relationship packed up a few months later. She made this known while sharing her thoughts on […]

The post I Walked In On My Fiance Cheating – Seyi Shay appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...