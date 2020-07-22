I Was A Professional Mourner And Grave Digger In The Past – Ex-Minister Of Labour, Afonja

Former Minister of Labour and Productivity and Former Chairman of the First Bank Nigeria, Prince Ajibola Afonja has disclosed how he had 66 applications and interviews despite his qualification as an accountant in the UK before his first job.

While headlining the ‘Wisdom of the Elder’ virtual session on Oyo Global Forum (OGF) monitored by Oyo Insight, Prince Afonja said:

“I got my first job, despite being a chartered accountant, after 66 interviews and applications.”

After First Bank, he said he got an offer from 9 companies to join their board.

“But I only chose two,” he said.

He added that the experience strengthened him for the challenges of life.

The session was moderated by Taiwo Hassan Adebayo, the OGF general secretary and a senior investigative journalist.

Chief Afonja disclosed how he did all sorts of jobs, including professional mourning, grave digging, car washing, parking steward and others while schooling in the UK.

“I was making up to 30 pounds a day and then that made see that if I work harder, I would make more money to save and do things later,” he said.

On his company, Integrated Dimensional System Limited, he said a sudden change in government policy on pre-inspection of shipped materials initially affected the take-off.

“But after that, we started and we won international prizes for manufacturing excellence.

“Then, the SAP (Structural Adjustment Programme) happened and it affected foreign exchange needed for importation of raw materials.”

He said siting the factory in Oyo was not a problem because other similar places far from Lagos have factories too.

He said Oyo provided comparatively cheaper labour, accommodation for staff and “all you need to do is to move your raw materials from the port to Oyo…the market is global and we don’t even distribute, customers send their own trucks to load from the factory.”

But his friend of 64 years, Chief Oba Otudeko, who joined the live session, said Oyo was a “commercial mistake” for siting the company there “no matter what he (Afonja) says.”

The friends exchanged banters on the live show.

Speaking further, Prince Afonja advised young people to persevere and work hard and not to cut corners.

