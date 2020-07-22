Adeniyi Adewoyin

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Ifu Ennada, has noted that breaking up with a cheating partner is painful and sweet.

She made this known when she hinted at a recent breakup in her relationship.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to post some cryptic messages about men who cheat.

“Men will embarrass you, I have finally come to the conclusion that no man is faithful”, she wrote.

She continues: “I swear men will embarrass you for small P**** and b***s. No good lady deserves to be with a stupid ass shameless cheating bastard. Better to remain single and have kids by yourself if you really want kids. Just make your money, live your own life”.

The reality TV star and actress, however, thanked God for the sad experience which she described as sweet and painful.

“I think it’s worse when they cheat with someone you know. Person wey no even reach your level in everything. I don’t even know if I should laugh or cry. Dear God, thank you for doing this to me. It’s painful and sweet at the same time,” she dropped.

The post Ifu Ennada says breakup painful, and sweet appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...