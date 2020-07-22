IG order’s posting of New CPs to Ekiti, Ogun, Cross River & Bayelsa states

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has ordered the posting of new Commissioners of Police to Ekiti, Ogun, Cross River and Bayelsa States.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, DCP Frank Mba, CP Mobayo Babatunde has been deployed to Ekiti State while CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun is deployed to Ogun State.

Also, CP Abdulkadir Jimoh is deployed Cross River State while CP Okoli C. Michael is deployed to Bayelsa State.

The statement further disclosed that the postings were with immediate effect.

