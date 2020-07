The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has decorated the 10 newly promoted senior officers at the force headquarters in Abuja. The event followed the recent elevation of 6,601 personnel, including one DIG, four AIGs, three CPs, three DCPs, eight CSPs, 607 SPs, 206 DSPs, and 5,769 ASPs.

