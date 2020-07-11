IGP Withdraws All Police Personnel Attached to the EFCC

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday ordered the immediate withdrawal of all police personnel serving at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The old police personnel according to the directive will be replaced with new ones.

The directive was contained in a signal addressed to the Assistant Inspector-General, Police Mobile Force Squadrons one to 79, the Force Secretary and Commissioners of Police of all the state commands and the Federal Capital Territory.

The order read in part:

“Only staff of EFCC should be allowed access into the premises, while withdrawn police personnel from PMF 21, 44, 45, 46 and 50 must report to the Force Headquarters by 8 am on Monday.”

Furthermore, there are reports that all the police personnel guarding the official and personal houses of the suspended acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, have also been withdrawn.

The men were ordered to leave the residences in Abuja on Friday and all vehicles in the official house in Maitama were also driven away.

The embattled former EFCC boss was arrested on Monday and has been facing a presidential probe panel over alleged corruption and insubordination.

Magu has been detained since his arrest on Monday, at the Force Headquarters under the watch of police personnel at Area 10 in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Magu’s legal counsel, Oluwatoyin Ojaomo, has announced plans to secure the release of his client and revealed reasons why his client is being probed by a presidential panel.

He stated that the forces behind corruption are trying to tarnish Magu’s image, adding that Magu was also being questioned because the recovered funds remitted to the government were more than the monies declared.

