Ikpeazu back to office, says I am fit

By Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has assured the people that he is hale and hearty and fully prepared to resume his duties.

This is even as he thanked his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu for holding forte after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ikpeazu in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, on Wednesday, thanked the health workers who attended to him, for their dedication and professionalism.

Ememanka said: “Governor Ikpeazu reminded Abians that the COVID-19 pandemic remains with us and this requires every single Abian to continue to take very seriously all the protocols enunciated by the NCDC.

“Throughout my life, my faith and confidence in the Almighty God has remained unshaken and will remain so. It is His grace that upholds me. This latest in the series of the intervention of God in my life will spur me to rededicate my life to the service of our people.

“He reminds all Abians that the prevailing times demand the highest level of personal responsibility and asked our people not to let their guards down”.

