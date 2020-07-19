I’ll return Edo to APC family – Oshiomhole

The immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he will return Edo state to the APC family, come September 19, governorship election.

Oshiomhole disclosed this Saturday night while addressing his kinsmen and supporters at his Iyamho country home, in Etsako West local government area of the state.

He said his mission was to bring Edo back to the parts of sustainable development and entrench a government that would consolidate on his achievements, especially in the provision of basic infrastructure.

“We have a common mission, to bring Edo back to the parts of sustainable development.I am back and ready for Edo, my home state.

“The snake that entered our family home, God has driven the snake out to where he belongs.

“I have come home to join you and start the process of reclaiming the house back to the family of APC,”.

He said, “now I have only one mission and I know it is our common mission, to bring Edo back to the parts of sustainable development. We shall bring back the era of red roof. We want to bring back roads with drainage,” he said.

