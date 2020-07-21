Immortalise late President Shehu Shagari, Abba Kyari now

I wish to first, sincerely applaud President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) for yet another masterstroke he scored for his approval of naming of the Railway Complex in Agbor (the operational hub of Itakpe–Warri rail line) after former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) to be known as Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station and Complex via a Tweet by the Hon Minister of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, on, July 18, 2020.

This large heartedness of PMB goes to show that he not only continues to appreciate the statesmanship showed by former President Jonathan for his conceding defeat to him in the 2019 presidential election even before the total tally was officially announced by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), but equally, continues to recognise former President Jonathan’s contributions to the development of the nation’ strategic infrastructures such as the resuscitation and modernisation of the nation’s moribund narrow gauge rail transportation system that was started by GEJ. This is fantastic and worthy of commendation by all.

It has also been observed that PMB has been consistently sending birthday wishes to prominent members of the Nigerian society and, equally, condolence messages to the families of prominent members of the Nigerian society who passed on and conferring national honours to such well deserving personalities across the country. Hence, in times of joy or sadness, PMB is always available to felicitate with the celebrant and or show empathy with the aggrieved family as the case may be. These unprecedented humanitarian gestures go to show the soft side of his personae that deserve appreciation.

Thus, I wish to remind the new Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, the promise made by PMB when former President Alhaji Shehu Shagari (Turakin Sokoto), the first Executive President of Nigeria (1979 – 1983) died on December 28, 2018 at age 93 to immortalise him for the exemplary, dedicated public service he rendered to this country for over five decades of his productive life.

His funeral was attended by both late Abba Kyari and Mr. Boss Mustapha as heads of the federal government delegation for the event. President Buhari later paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased, the government and peoples of Sokoto State and the Sultanate Council.

It is now over a year and half since PMB made the promise to immortalise him but nothing in that regard has happened. This is quite uncharacteristic of PMB when it comes to matters such as this one. It is for this reason that I wish to remind the new Chief of Staff and SGF to consider taking the necessary action towards fulfilling this very important presidential promise without further delay and attendant embarrassment that it might generate to the government.

Furthermore, it is also worthy of consideration to equally immortalise late Malam Abba Kyari for his outstanding contributions to the successes of this administration from its inception in May 2015 to April 2019 when he sadly succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 disease which he contracted while on official duty in Germany to find lasting solution to the crumbling Nigerian Power sector. Late Malam Abba Kyari was a true patriot that made supreme sacrifice to the nation. He deserves to be equally immortalised without further delay.

It is my humble suggestion to the federal government to rename the University of Abuja to Shehu Shagari University and another national monument such as the office complex housing the office of the SGF (i.e. the initial State House/Presidential Villa) to be named after late Malam Abba Kyari in line with existing federal government practice.

Abubakar Atiku Nuhu Koko, is Executive Director, The Shehu Shagari World Institute for Leadership and Good Governance (SSWi) Sokoto aanuhukoko@yahoo.com

