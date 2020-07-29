Immunisation: Taraba to scale-up centers to 817

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

In a bid to ensure that hard to reach communities in Taraba are not exempted from routine immunisation, the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, TSPHCDA, Wednesday disclosed that its vaccination centers across the state would be scaled-up to 817 before December.

Already, Taraba presently has 517 routine immunization centres and is proposing additional 299 to increase the state coverage.

The agency’s Director of Immunization and Disease Control, Dr Kenneth Tijos, spoke in Jalingo, the state capital at a Media Orientation Workshop for Measles Awareness.

He explained that children under the age of five were more at risk, reason why parents should ensure their wards are vaccinated to prevent the viral disease.

Stating that those in rural communities and hard to reach settlements were more disadvantaged, Dr Tijos noted that the additional 299 centers will address the shortfall in the state’s immunization coverage.

According to him, “these vaccines are free, so parents should bring their children for immunization.

“We understand that those in rural communities and hard to reach settlements are more risk, and that is why we are scaling up our immunization centers to 817 for every child to be covered.”

The executive secretary of the agency, Aminu Jauro also corroborated this position.

He mentioned that the agency has already procured 118 solar refrigerators to preserve the vaccines.

This he said was necessary to take vaccination closer to the people in rural and hard to reach communities.

“Every child has a right to immunization and the vaccines will be available free of charge at all our immunization centres.

“We have successfully stamped out polio in Nigeria and the next line of action is to also see that measles becomes history in no distant time,” Jauro said.

