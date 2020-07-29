Indomie unveils app on Google playstore

Indomie Fan Club, one of the largest children fan club in Nigeria created by Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles has launched a new child-centred educational app called IFC Bright Minds app for its teeming members on Google Playstore.

Bright Minds app offers a curated collection of kids-friendly subjects and games exclusively for Indomie Fan Club (IFC) members. It offers substantial educational value to kids, especially those of primary school age.

The national coordinator of the club, Mrs. Faith Joshua, said children’s education does not have to stop as a result of the restriction of movement occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android, noting that it will keep fan club members’ minds actively engaged outside the classroom. She also made known that the app works offline.

“When you launch Bright Minds, you can filter the app selections by recommended ages, classes and subjects such as mathematics, vocational aptitude, art, social studies, general science,” she said.

