Indonesia reports 1,868 new Coronavirus cases, 49 deaths

Indonesia reported 1,868 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total to 97,286, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

The number of deaths in the Southeast Asian nation related to COVID-19 rose by 49, to bring the total to 4,714, the data showed.

