INEC releases final list of candidates for Edo governorship poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Saturday released the final list of candidates eligible to participate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State. The list published on the commission’s website and at the 19 local government areas of the state showed that incumbent governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) […]

