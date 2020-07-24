Inter boss Conte urges Eriksen to keep working hard

Antonio Conte is confident Christian Eriksen will prove a success at Inter in the long term but called on the midfielder to keep working.

Eriksen was a January arrival from Tottenham but has scored just three goals in 19 games for the Nerazzurri, whose Serie A title challenge waned over the same period.

Head coach Conte was encouraged by the Denmark international’s display in the midweek draw against Fiorentina, however.

And the former Chelsea coach believes Eriksen can now kick on at San Siro as long as his work ethic does not drop.

“I prefer not to talk about individuals,” Conte told Inter TV. “But [Eriksen] made an excellent first half with Fiorentina.

“He has now arrived. He is trying to give his best and we can put him in the best conditions to be able to succeed.

“Behind the strikers, he can do whatever he wants. But he must continue to work steadily and seriously. The results will come.”

There is still time for Eriksen to have an impact in this campaign with Inter facing a frantic final stretch.

After visiting Genoa on Saturday, the Nerazzurri face Napoli and Atalanta in their last two Serie A fixtures, before their Europa League campaign resumes against Getafe just three days later.

“First of all, there is a difference [to the other Serie A teams],” Conte said.

“On August 5, we play in the last 16. Our next opponents, Napoli and Atalanta, will instead have more time to prepare for the Champions League, to rest and give their players the right preparation.

“We finish and then immediately play in Europe. It’s a period of lots of work, physically and mentally.”

