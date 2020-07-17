Our Reporter

The Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has called on all security agencies in Nigeria to undergo drug tests to ensure only drug-free operatives bear arms.

Aregbeshola made the call during the flag-off ceremony of substance abuse test tagged, “The test begins with me” by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) yesterday in Abuja.

He said the test was important as NIS is an arms-bearing agency.

“An abuser of drugs cannot be in full control of his or her senses,| he said. “To that extent, he is capable of endangering the lives of the citizens besides the dangers that the abuser is already exposed to, by himself and for himself.

“The test begins with me initiative, is commendable and a welcome development that would help free all our security agencies from drug abuse.

“I therefore, recommend this initiative to all security agencies in Nigeria, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and generally to the public.

“Let us all employers of labour outside government emulate the immigration service and embark on drug integrity test, “ he said.

The post Interior Minister seeks drug test for security operatives appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...