International flights may resume before October – FG

By Faith Yahaya, Abuja

The Federal Government has given indications international flight may resume before October.

It had initially said it will liaise with the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS), other countries and stakeholders before it fixes a date for the resumption.

The Federal Government also explained the entry ban placed on Nigeria by some countries was one of the factors responsible for the delay in the resumption of international flights.

International flights were suspended as part of measures to curb spread of coronavirus.

There had been clamours by travelers for the government to announce a date for resumption of international flight following the resumption of domestic flight on July 8.

The Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika gave an update on the likely date for the resumption of international flights via his twitter handle, @hadisirika on Tuesday.

The tweet reads: “International flight resumption date is not October. NAMA just issued a routine 90 days Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). In liaison with Health, Foreign Affairs, and PTF COVID-19, we will announce the agreed date, regardless of the ban by Europe, UAE, etc. May be earlier than October.”

