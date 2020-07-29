Investigations By National Assembly May Stall Chinese Loans For Rail Projects – Amaechi

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has said the ongoing National Assembly investigation may frustrate the loan agreement between the Federal Government and China to finance the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail project.

Amaechi said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, adding that the Chinese government had stated that if there are issues, the negotiations will not be concluded.

“The investigation being carried out by the National Assembly may frustrate the loan agreement between us and China on the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail project.

“So, if tomorrow we are unable to construct Port Harcourt to Maiduguri railway because we didn’t get the loan, it is because of the investigation by NASS.

“I told the National Assembly that they can investigate but they should allow us to get the loan first.

“If they stop the work from Ibadan to Kano, it is because of the investigations, the same with Lagos to Calabar railway.

“If you think there is corruption, investigate corruption. What we are saying is that we should conclude negotiation first because there is pressure affecting the Chinese government in which they are talking to us directly.

“So, for me, what is primary here should be the national interest.

“We have the approval to construct the Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Kano and Lagos-Calabar rail lines; we are also at the point of negotiating for the loans.

“Summoning us to the National Assembly to come and address the loans would look like the government is no longer interested in the loan,’’ he said.

Amaechi further said the government plans to repay the loans by using the profit generated from the train service.

He, however, debunked insinuations that the Chinese loan was being paid directly to the Nigerian government to execute the rail projects.

“One good thing about the loan we are collecting is that they are not paid to us, they are paid directly to the contractors who execute those projects,’’ he explained.

