IoD to launch Code of ethics for Nigerian Directors

The institute of Directors Nigeria (IoD) has revealed plans to launch its code of ethics for members and staff of the institute.

In a virtual press conference, IoD’s President/Chairman of Council, Chief Chris Okunowo said the Code of Ethics will serve as a guide for all the Institute’s members, who are directors of various organisations across the country and its personnel on the practice of sound business ethics and principles.

Explaining the essence of the code, Okunowo admitted it addresses and guides a number of issues for its members such as whistleblowing framework, a conflict of interest policy and a gift and hospitality policy. It also ensures members adhere strictly to the principles of good ethics and governance in their endeavours.

IoD Nigeria’s president explained that the ethics committee, which was inaugurated in September 2018, worked tirelessly to make available a ‘Revised Code of Ethics’ for the institute, which was approved by the institute’s governing council in 2019.

He said that the approval was with a mandate that the code should not only be applied to members and staff of the institute but should be offered to all other stakeholders who are interested in the entrenchment of good corporate governance in Nigeria.

