Iorfa named Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Year

Dominic Iorfa has been named Sheffield Wednesday’s player of the year for the 2019/20 season.

In a topsy-turvy campaign for the Owls, the defender has been one of the few shining lights.

The 25-year-old made 45 appearances across all competitions this term.

After arriving at S6 as predominantly a right-back, this term has seen Iorfa morph into a solid centre-half and his athleticism and natural ability has seen him flourish in his new position.

“I have personally enjoyed the season. I feel like I have learned a lot,” he said.

“I have always seen centre-back as my long-term position but I hadn’t really played there until this year. My target was to play as much as I can and try and play at centre-half.

“I have enjoyed the opportunity to play there. I still feel like I am learning my trade in that position and learning new things every day.”

Wednesday have not disclosed what percentage of the vote Iorfa received, but he follows another defender in scooping the award.

Some of Iorfa’s stats show that the son of former Nigerian international, Dominic Iorfa played 45 matches, provided two assists, scored two goals, completed 89 tackles and made 150 successful clearances.

