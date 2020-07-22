Isa Funtua buried in Abuja

Obasanjo, govs, Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, others mourn

An elder statesman and minister during the Second Republic, Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua, who died aged 78 on Monday, was buried yesterday at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

Funeral prayers were earlier held yesterday at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque Area 1.

Dignitaries present at the funeral included the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the Board of Directors of Media Trust Limited, Malam Kabiru Yusuf; a former FCT Minister, Aliyu Modibbo Umar; a former Minister of State for Health, Aliyu Idi Hong; a former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; an elder statesman, Alhaji Isyaku Ibrahim; a former EFCC chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, the publisher of Blueprint Newspapers, Malam Mohammed Idris; members of the Diplomatic Corps, among others.

In his tribute, Kabiru Yusuf described the Late Funtua as a big man who left a big vacuum in many areas of life.

“My association with him was mostly in the media, journalism. But I am aware of the roles he played in business in which he was very successful; in politics, as we all know, he was a minister nearly 40 years ago; and in community relations, because one area that a lot of common people would miss is how he has intervened in countless activities and stories and situations of people who needed it in order to bring succour to their lives. “So, this is very huge. I think that Nigerians who know him and even those who don’t know him would see the impact of his loss,” Yusuf said. On his part, Mohammed Idris said: “Malam Funtua has contributed a lot in the area of press freedom and generally in the development of the media in Nigeria. We will miss him a lot”. The Northern Governors’ Forum, through its chairman and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, said: “This is a great loss to his family, the Northern Region and the entire nation considering his immense contributions to national development. He is one person that has built bridges among people of different ethnic, religious and political persuasions and also encouraged unity, peace and tolerance,” he said.

