Islamic scholars In Kano Reject proposed Castration Of Rapists

The Kano Council of Ulamas, on Monday, rejected a proposal by the Kano State House of Assembly that rapists should be castrated.

The state House of Assembly had on July 15, adopted the proposal for the castration of confirmed rapists following a motion sponsored by a member, Mr Nuraddeen Alhassan.

However, in a statement released by the Islamic scholars chairman Sheik Ibrahim Khalil and made available to newsmen in Kano, the Islamic scholars argued that the punishment of castration for rape is against the teaching of Islam. According to the Islamic scholars, the lawmakers need to go back and bring out Old Kano Sharia Law, which states the punishment for rapists.

Islamic scholars stated that there is punishment in the law for rape offenders and adulterers, which are all major sins in Islam.

Sheik Ibrahim Khalil said the Council of Ulama will visit Kano State House of Assembly to interact with the members on the matter.

In a communique, signed by the Council’s Chairman, Sheik Ibrahim Khalil, stated that the council opposed the proposed castration, after due consultations, hence it was advocating a review of the Kano State Shari’a Penal Code 2000.

Khalil, however, pointed out that the council’s position did not mean they were supporting the criminal act of rapists. He said the council had resolved to visit the House of Assembly for advice and possible solutions in line with Islamic injunction.”

Meanwhile the Police Command in Kano State said it has recorded 42 rape cases in the state between January and May.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Haruna, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kano.

Mr Haruna said the command investigated 42 alleged rape cases within the period, adding that the suspects had been charged to courts in the state.

He said statistical analysis of the cases indicated that 33.3 per cent (one in three) of the rape incidents were committed in uncompleted buildings and 17.7 per cent at farmlands.

“15.6 per cent in shops; 15.6 per cent at the suspects’ residents and 8.9 per cent in schools, while 6.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent of the cases were committed at the victims’ residents and market places, respectively.

“The police is dealing with all reported rape and Gender-Based Violence cases in the state,” he said.

While calling on the residents of the state to report cases of molestation and other forms of abuse to the police, Haruna reiterated the commitment of the command to address the menace.

